Maravoor residents continue to face brunt of Phalguni river pollution

March 28, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

For the last several days, 60-year-old Leena Lobo, a resident of Maravoor village, has been experiencing severe itching on her hands and legs as she uses water from a well which is on the banks of the Phalguni.

“Because of chemical content in the water, I have been enduring this problem. The problem was acute to start with. Now itching is a bit bearable following medication,” Ms. Lobo said, while showing yellow rough patches on the lower portion of her two legs to a group of visiting presspersons on Tuesday.

Ms. Lobo is among the residents of Maravoor village that continues to be affected due to the pollution of the Phalguni. They are all living on the downstream of Maravoor vented dam, which was constructed across the Phalguni in 2017.

Ms. Lobo has been living in the area for the last four decades.

The team of reporters who visited the vented dam found the colour of water on the downstream of the dam turning black. A foul smell emanated from the water that had traces of oil too.

Stella D’Souza, another old resident of the area, said it’s only in the last few days that the smell has increased. “We strongly suspect that it is due to untreated effluents joining the river. We cannot make use of the water. We are forced to rely on the piped water supply that comes only for an hour in a day,” she said.

Homemaker Clavy D’Souza said that because of a drop in the dissolved oxygen level in the water, fish have been dying along the downstream. “Unlike the past, we are unable to catch fish and shellfish as the riverbed has become deep due to sand extraction,” she said.

Rice prepared using the water of the area turns stale too fast. “Despite complaints, officials have not taken any action to redress our problem,” she said.

Environmental activist Shashidhar Shetty blamed industries along the downstream, including those in Baikampady Industrial Estate, which he said release untreated effluents and pollute the river. “Officials have failed to check it and this polluted water is entering the sea from different rivulets, including the one in Chitrapura,” he said.

A senior official from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board told The Hindu that the present state of water in the downstream is because of absence of a lean flow of water from the upstream to the downstream of the vented dam. This has resulted in a drop of dissolved oxygen and high organic load in the water downstream. This is being seen every summer since 2017.

“Some industries, including those dealing with fish, have the tendency to release untreated effluents. There are also missing links in the underground drainage system and untreated sewage is joining rivulets. As a result organic load is more along in the downstream,” the official said.

Officials have acted against four industries which have discharged untreated effluents. Orders for closure have been issued against two industries, while orders related to the remaining two industries are being issued.

During a recent meeting of the Assurance Committee of the Karnataka Legislative Council where the issue was discussed, an official from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board said it was proposed to construct a common effluent treatment plant in Baikampady Industrial Estate.

The Mangaluru City Corporation has been asked to construct a sewage treatment plant in the area, the KSPCB official said.