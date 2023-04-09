ADVERTISEMENT

Maravoor Old Bridge on Mangaluru Airport Road to be completely overhauled

April 09, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Each of the pillars of the Old Bridge would be strengthened in a phased manner in a span of about a year

The Hindu Bureau

Airport Road traffic was diverted on to the new parallel bridge to undertake complete overhauling of the old bridge across Phalguni (Gurupura) River. | Photo Credit: Manjunath H S

The Public Works Department (PWD) will take up strengthening of the Old Bridge across Phalguni (Gurupura) river at Maravoor on Airport Road soon after the end of this monsoon.

With the completion of the new parallel bridge, part of the four-lane widening of the stretch of Airport Road getting completed at an estimated cost of ₹16 crore, traffic has already been diverted to the new bridge.

The overhaul will be executed in a phased manner spanning over a year, according to Public Works Department engineers. | Photo Credit: Manjunath H S

Each of the pillars of the Old Bridge would be strengthened in a phased manner in a span of about a year, a senior engineer said. The strengthening work would be undertaken on the lines of restoring a pillar that had sunk during the monsoon of 2021, he noted. Pier foundations of these pillars would be lifted if they were found to be sunken, and strengthened, he added.

It would be easy for the department to undertake the complete overhaul of the old bridge as the 180 metre long and 12 metre wide new bridge would be available for diverting the traffic.

