Maravoor Bridge to be thrown open to traffic today

MANGALURU

29 July 2021 20:28 IST

PWD successfully conducts load test on the restored slab

Connectivity to the international airport here will get restored on Friday afternoon as engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) successfully conducted load test on the restored sunken slab of the Maravoor Bridge across the Phalguni.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in a communique here said that a formal notification allowing vehicular movement will be issued on Friday after he gets reports from the PWD. The load test was successfully conducted on Thursday, Dr. Rajendra said.

PWD Executive Engineer S. Yashvanth Kumar said that load test was conducted with trucks carrying loads up to 70 tonnes and the result was positive. No disturbances were found in the structure during the test. All categories of vehicles will be allowed to pass through the bridge at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Once the new parallel bridge, which is now under construction, opens for traffic, the PWD will strengthen and rehabilitate all the remaining pillars of the old bridge so as to retain it for service, Mr. Kumar said.

Superintending Engineer, PWD, Mangaluru Circle, Ganesh S., AEE, PWD, K.T. Chandrashekaraiah and proprietor, Mugroady Construction, Mangaluru, Sudhakar D Shetty were present during the load test.

One of the slabs on the bridge towards the airport sunk by about 2.5 ft on June 15 forcing the authorities to immediately suspend vehicular movement. It was found that one of the supporting pillars sunk into its foundation resulting in the displacement of the slab. Vehicles were then diverted on alternative routes.

The Public Works Department, with expert advice from R.K. Jaigopal, who is Managing Director of Struct Geotech Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru, executed the challenging work of restoring the sunken slab to its original position. The foundation was initially stabilised with boulders, sand dredging and sand blasting with nearly a 100 men working day and night to restore the slab. Thereafter, the slab was lifted using sophisticated jacks. Pedestal caps were installed and bearings were placed carefully on them to support the slab.