Maravoor bridge opens for traffic

It is a crucial link from Mangaluru to the airport and Kateel

The Maravoor bridge across Phalguni river on the Mangaluru International Airport Road was opened for traffic on July 30 afternoon. The road was closed on June 15 following damage to the structure of the bridge.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian opened the bridge for vehicular services after the district administration issued the necessary notification. The public works department (PWD) successfully conducted a load test on the bridge up to 70 tonnes on July 29.

The bridge, a crucial link between Mangaluru and the airport as well as pilgrim centre Kateel, was closed for vehicular traffic on June 15 when one of the slabs sunk by about 2.5 feet. The supporting pillar had sunken into its foundation.

PWD, with expert advice from R.K. Jaigopal, undertook restoration of the affected pillar and slab by strengthening the foundation and lifting the slab to its original position. It availed the services of M/s Mugrodi Construction, which is building a new parallel bridge at the location.