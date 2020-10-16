Mangaluru

Marathon to support special school in Mangaluru

Mangalore Round Table and Mangalore Ladies Circle have organised a virtual charity marathon -- Big Balipu -- on October 17 and 18 to support the activities of Karunya Special School, Malpe, Udupi. A release here said the virtual marathon was being organised in view of the COVID-19 restrictions. Anybody may register for the marathon on www.bigbalipu.com to run or walk distances of 2 km, 5 km, 10 km or 21 km, between 5 a.m. on October 17 and 11 a.m. on October 18.

