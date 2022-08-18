Maoist leader shifted to Thrissur jail from Hiriyadka

After an order from a Kundapur court in Udupi district, the State Police on Thursday shifted Maoist leader B.G. Krishnamurthy from Hiriyadka Prison in the district to Thrissur Prison in Kerala.

Principal Civil Judge (Junior Division), Kundapur, Dhanesh Mugali on Wednesday rejected the plea of Krishnamurthy to retain him in the prison in the State. Krishnamurthy had contended that as he is facing more cases in Karnataka, he should be retained in prisons in the State.

The police on Wednesday filed before the court charge-sheet in seven cases registered against Krishnamurthy and Savitri, who is said to be his associate. The charge-sheet relates to six cases registered in Shankaranarayana Police Station and one in Kollur Police Station, both in Udupi district. The judge committed the seven cases to Additional District and Sessions Court, Kundapur, for trial.

In November 2021, the National Investigation Agency arrested Krishnamurthy and Kabini Dalam Area Commander Rajith alias Savitri from the area adjoining Karnataka and Kerala border. They were accused in 21 cases related to Maoist activities in Kerala.

The Udupi Police questioned the two activists in connection with a Maoist attack on farmer Keshava in Hallihole of Kundapur taluk on December 7, 2008.

The two are accused in the murder of Sadashiva Shetty in Tinagalamakki near Khabbinale on December 19, 2011, issuing a life threat to Kutti Shetty of Mutlupady and in a case of causing an explosion that damaged a police vehicle in Muttavu near Hebri.

They are also accused in the death of teacher Bhojashetty and Bhojashetty’s relative Suresh Shetty in a Maoist attack in Nadpal on May 15, 2008.