Maoist activists remanded for 12 days in police custody

Maoist activists B.G. Krishnamurthy and Savitri being brought by the Udupi Police to a magistrate court in Karkala on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Maoist leaders B.G. Krishnamurthy and Savitri were remanded to 12 days in police custody by a local court in Karkala in Udupi district after they were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday.

The two are accused in 13 criminal cases registered in Karkala Rural, Hebri and Ajekar police stations of Udupi district. A team of Udupi police brought them from Chikkamagaluru. The police were deployed in large numbers on the Karkala court premises.

In November 2021, the National Investigation Agency arrested Krishnamurthy and Kabini Dalam Area Commander Rajith alias Savitri from the area adjoining Karnataka and Kerala border. They were accused in 21 cases related to Maoist activities in Kerala. The District and Sessions Court in Thalassery remanded the two to the Viyur Jail in Kerala.

Krishnamurthy, a native of Sringeri, and Savitri, a native of Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, were recently taken in by the Chikkamagaluru Police for questioning in connection with 30 cases, including those registered under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activists Prevention Act.

The Karkala Police will question the two Maoist leaders in connection with the death of teacher Bhojashetty and Bhojashetty’s relative Suresh Shetty in a Maoist attack in Nadpal on May 15, 2008.

The two will also be questioned about the death in a Maoist attack on farmer Keshava in Hallihole of Kundapur taluk on December 7, 2008. They are suspected to be involved in the murder of Sadashiva Shetty in Tinagalamakki near Khabbinale on December 19, 2011; in a case involving a life threat issued to Kutti Shetty of Mutlupady and also in a case of causing an explosion that damaged a police vehicle in Muttavu near Hebri.