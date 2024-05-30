ADVERTISEMENT

Many teachers have not enrolled as voters for Council elections, claims candidate

Published - May 30, 2024 06:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Applications of many teachers for inclusion in the electoral rolls have not been considered, alleged T. Bhaskar Shetty, Independent candidate for the Legislative Council elections from the South West Teachers’ constituency, here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters, Udupi-based Mr. Shetty, a former Deputy Director of Department Public Instruction, said during his campaign in the six districts of the constituency many teachers complained about their names not being included in the list, despite them submitting the relevant documents with applications. “I have brought this to the notice of the State Election Commission,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said he is contemplating approaching the Karnataka High Court on the issue of registration.

Mr. Shetty said the present system of registration of teachers for every election, which is held once in six years, should be stopped. Teachers should be allowed to register once and vote all through their service,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US