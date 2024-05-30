Many teachers have not enrolled as voters for Council elections, claims candidate

Applications of many teachers for inclusion in the electoral rolls have not been considered, alleged T. Bhaskar Shetty, Independent candidate for the Legislative Council elections from the South West Teachers’ constituency, here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Udupi-based Mr. Shetty, a former Deputy Director of Department Public Instruction, said during his campaign in the six districts of the constituency many teachers complained about their names not being included in the list, despite them submitting the relevant documents with applications. “I have brought this to the notice of the State Election Commission,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said he is contemplating approaching the Karnataka High Court on the issue of registration.

Mr. Shetty said the present system of registration of teachers for every election, which is held once in six years, should be stopped. Teachers should be allowed to register once and vote all through their service,” he said.

