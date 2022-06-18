Many students from coastal belt fare well in II PU exam

Students in many private, aided and government pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have fared well in this year’s II Pre-University examination.

P.S. Shrikrisha Pejathaya of Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri who scored 59​7​ in Science stream. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Samarth Vishwanath Joshi of Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri ​who scored 59​5 in Commerce stream. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 30 students of Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, were ranked in the first 10 places. While P.S. Shrikrisha Pejathaya with 597 topped in Science, Samarth Vishwanath Joshi topped in Commerce stream with 595 marks.

Among others who have done well in Science are Shivang (594), Sahana (593), M.U. Bharath, Janhavi Shetty, Vignesh Mallya, R.P. Sinchana, who have secured 592.

Among those from Commerce, Shaha Vedanth Deepak and Prajnya Ganapati Hegde scored 594, Aashita and Samson Akash Rodrigues secured 593, and Kavya secured 591 marks.

A total of 1,328 of the 1,352 students from Expert PU Colleges in Valachil and Kodialbail have passed with first class marks. There were 311 students who secured more than 95% marks, 714 who scored more than 90% marks, and 984 who scored more than 85% marks. The toppers of the two colleges were Vivek V.M., Pranav S., Disha P.M., Ansaba, and Kashvi B.K., who secured 587 marks each.

Thanmayi P. of Excellent PU college in Moodbidri who scored 59​5​ in Science stream | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shreya Dongre of Excellent PU college in Moodbidri who scored 59​5​ in science stream. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Of the 463 students from Excellent Science and Commerce Pre-University College in Moodbidri, 296 students secured distinction marks, while 153 secured first class, and 11 secured second class marks. Among the top scorers include Shreya Dongre and Thanmayi P. from Science stream who have scored 595. Himanshu Tekriwal, Eeksha A.G., Ranjan H.R., and Neoma Saloni Miranda from Commerce stream secured 593 marks.

Vikaas Pre-University College had a total pass percentage of 92 in Science and Commerce. It had 100% result in Commerce in which 47 students have secured distinction marks. There were 44 students with distinction in Science. Among the toppers were Shravya Devadiga (593), Darshan Mehta (588), Riya Ponnamma (586), and Sindhu Acharya (585).

In the Sharada PU College, Niveditha B. Rao and Sinchana Sharma with 593 were toppers in Commerce, followed by H.A. Rakshitha, Adithi Shetty, and P.S. Sharvani with 592 marks. In Science, Shraddha Upadhyaya topped with 593 marks, followed by Anjali Challa (592), and Jaideep Lokesh (590).

Among the Government PU Colleges, Goverment PU College from B. Mooda in Bantwal taluk, had a pass percentage of 85. As many as 23 students have passed with distinction. Among the toppers include Sajida Banu (571) and Basila (541) from Arts; Yajna (569), Anush (564), and Dhanya (560) from Commerce, and Nireeksha (575), Mokhitha (532), and K. Bhavya (518) from Science.

Endosulfan victim U. Apeksha from Seva Bharati’s Vidya Chethaa School in Ramakunja of Kadaba taluk, secured 421 marks. She wrote the examination with a help of scribe Swetha at the at Uppinangady Government PU College. She is the daughter of goldsmith Upendra Acharya and Shobha. She had 40% disablity.

Of the colleges in Udupi district, 112 students of Creative PU College from Karkala have passed with distinction and 61 passed with first class marks. Among Science students, Rishel Jessica Saldanha and Ridhi S. Kuntadi topped with 591 marks, followed by Sahana Katenahalli with 590 marks. Among Commerce students, Ashwita secured 590, Anag G. Gowda 589, and Suma and Ananya Hegde 588 each.