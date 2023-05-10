Many seniors refused home voting facility simply to get the feel of voting at polling booths

May 10, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Though 10,282 80-plus voters in Dakshina Kannada, out of over 60,000 such voters registered in Karnataka, exercised their franchise at home, many 80-plus voters preferred to visit the polling stations.

It was simply because the seniors wanted to feel the voting process, as they had been doing previously.

One among them was 107-year-old agriculturist Mijaraguthu Anand Alva in Moodbidri. Mr. Anand Alva. the father of Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva, cast his vote at the polling booth in Bangabettu Public School near Moodbidri on May 10

One of his aides told The Hindu that he did not take up the home voting facility, as the senior Alva wanted to visit the polling booth. “He never missed voting in any single election so far,” the aide added. Bangabettu is a part of Moodbidri Assembly constituency.

Similar was the tale with 83-year-old Jayaraj from Padavinangadi under Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency. Waiting with his 76-year-old wife Saroja for an autorickshaw, after casting his vote at the Ramashrama School booth at Konchady in the city, Mr. Jayaraj told The Hindu he wanted to visit the polling booth to exercise his right. “I have never missed voting in any election so far and refused the option of home voting when offered,” Mr. Jayaraj said.

During visits to polling stations, The Hindu found that many voters aged above 80 were enthusiastically entering the booths to cast their vote.

They were being assisted by family members, while vehicles carrying them were being allowed inside the polling station premises.

Similar was the case with many persons with physical disabilities and unwell people. They made use of the wheelchair facility provided at the polling stations or their own. Special ramps were created wherever there were none in polling stations to facilitate the smooth entry of the persons with physical disabilities and elderly voters.

Eighty-seven-year-old Padmanabha Hebbar who visited BMS aided school to cast his vote at Perdur, Udupi district, with his grandson, said he too refused the home voting facility.

Despite having poor vision, 91-year-old Vanaja Shetty cast her vote at the same school with the help of her daughter.

There were also complaints that the Election Commission did not reach out to every voter, who was in need of the home voting facility.