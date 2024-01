Many parts of Udupi district to go without power today

January 23, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - MANGALURU

Power supply in many parts of Udupi district will be affected on Tuesday.

Power supply will be affected between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Amparu, Balkuru, and Japthi feeders in Kundapura taluk. Areas fed by 11 kV feeders of Byndoor and Kollur substations, including Herur, Maravanthe, Khambadakone, Kirimanjeshwara, Aluru, Badakere, Shirur, Uppunda, Ganganadu, Byndoor, Toodalli, Taggarse, Yalajith, Mudur and Kollur feeders will not get power supply from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Power supply will be affected from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Bajagoli, Hosmaru, Miyar, and Karkala Express feeders of Karkala taluk. Power supply will be affected between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Shivapura and Chara feeders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Areas around Manipal fed by 11 kV KMF, Pragathinagara, Manipal Town, Vibhudapriyanagara, V.R. Nagara, KMC, MIT and Moodubelle feeders, including Manipal Town, 80 Badagubettu, District office, Perampalli, Sagri, KMC, Manipura, Moodubelle and surrounding areas will not get power supply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Power supply will also be affected between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Brahmavara, Mabukala, Honnala, Kolalagiri, and Cherkadi feeders. Areas fed by all 11 kV feeders of the Shirva substation, including Shirva, Kaup, Uchchila, Innanje, Majur, Mulur, Kunjarugiri, Pangala, Bantakallu, Shankarapura, and surrounding areas will be without power supply from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.