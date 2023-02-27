‘Many ongoing developmental projects initiated by Cong. govt.’

February 27, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Many developmental projects under the Smart City Mission and drinking water project under Jalasiri Scheme being taken up in the city were initiated during the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. The present BJP government is not acknowledging it, said Dakshina Kannada Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and Mangaluru City Corporation Councillor A.C. Vinayraj on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Vinayraj said it was during the term of Mr. Siddaramaiah in 2016 that the Central government launched the Smart City Mission and the State government brought Jalasiri Scheme. The Siddaramaiah government provided ₹100 crore for the Smart City projects. It was during the term of U.T. Khader as Urban Development Minister in 2018 that Mangaluru Smart City Limited received ₹67 crore for different developmental projects.

“The Mangaluru Smart City projects began in 2018 and it has now gathered pace. The BJP government is projecting these works as their achievement, while failing to acknowledge the contribution of the Congress government,” he said.

Mr. Vinayraj said river front development project of MSCL was initiated by the Congress government. The BJP government failed to take the project forward. The BJP government has not taken any significant step for improvement of livelihood of fishermen. Instead of carrying out works which will provide employment and improve economy of the region, the BJP has used smart city funds for road and drainage works. The Comptroller and Auditor General has pointed flaws in utilisation of smart city funds, he said.

Questioning the claim by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath that he worked hard to get permission from the Central government for construction of 978 houses for economically weaker section people in the deemed forest land in Shaktinagar, Mr. Vinayraj said it was Mr. Kamath and his supporters who opposed it in 2018 by pointing that the land was deemed forest. “It is they (BJP) who stalled the project. Despite grant of permission by the Centre for construction of houses, the State government is yet to go ahead with construction,” he said.