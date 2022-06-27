‘Many of those hit by Emergency still struggling’

Torture reached its pinnacle then and media was censored, says Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said here on Monday that many families that faced the brunt of Emergency imposed by the then Congress Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the country still have not been able to come up in their life.

Addressing a convention organised by the Mangaluru City South Assembly Constituency unit of the BJP to observe the Union government-led by the BJP completing eight years in administration and to felicitate those who fought Emergency and also achievers of various fields, the Home Minister said that many had been subjected to physical torture by the police then.

The Home Minister said that many RSS workers had been targeted and jailed, among others, by the then administration. The families that faced the brunt could not flourish economically and many had to bear the impact of physical torture throughout their life, he said.

“Torture reached its pinnacle during the Emergency,” Mr. Jnanendra said and added that media was censored then.

The Home Minister explained the circumstances under which he was jailed for six months in Shivamogga when he was studying final year B.Com for shouting the slogan, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

He said that when police took away senior BJP leader and former Minister late V.S. Acharya from his home in Udupi to jail him, Dr. Acharya’s wife was pregnant. After learning that a driver was staying in late Acharya’s house to take her to hospital for delivery, the police even took the driver away.

When Dr. Acharya returned from jail after spending 18 months there, his mother could not recognise him as she had lost her memory power due to the shock which she suffered after police jailed Dr. Acharya, he said.

The Home Minister said that youth should keep the interest of the nation first.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedayasa Kamath and others attended the function.