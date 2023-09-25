ADVERTISEMENT

Many of 145 applications received at Janata Darshan resolved on the spot, says Hebbalkar

September 25, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Minister also launches mobile app helping the youth to register for online training for competitive examinations

The Hindu Bureau

District in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during the Janata Darshan in Udupi on Monday, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Women and Children Development and Udupi in charge Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday said many of the 145 applications received during the district-level Janata Darshan were resolved on the spot, while the remaining will be attended to in a specified timeframe.

Speaking at the Janata Darshan at Manipal-Udupi, Ms. Hebbalkar said during the next Janata Darshan, the first one hour will be dedicated to verify the status of applications received during the previous Janata Darshan and feedback will be obtained by the applicants.

Hundreds of people, organisations, mahila mandals etc., had attended the first Janata Darshan with their grievances.

Ms. Hebbalkar said officials and the government have a duty to respond to people’s requirements. People have elected the government believing in the promises made before the elections while the government has been fulfilling poll promises in a phased manner. Bureaucrats should not make people to make multiple visits to government offices and respond to their grievances at the first instance possible.

District in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLAs A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi and Gururaj Gantihole presenting a title deed to a DC Manna land beneficiary during the Janata Darshan in Manipal-Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MLAs A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi and Gururaj Gantihole, Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna, Superintendent of Police K. Arun, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner Rashmi and others were present.

Mobile app launched

Ms. Hebbalkar on Monday launched a mobile app helping the youth register for online training for competitive examinations at the District Resource Centre in Rajatadri-Manipal. She urged the youth in the district to make the best use of the online training.

The Minister said the Indian Administrative Services, the Indian Police Services, the Karnataka Administrative Services, and the Karnataka Police Services officers in the district will share their experience and expertise during the online training to guide candidates. Online training classes will be conducted in all gram panchayats and urban local bodies after 5.30 p.m, she said.

