Many legislators, including Bommai, failed in developing model schools: Doreswamy

January 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Many legislators, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, have failed to turn government schools, which they have adopted, into model schools, said Chancellor of PES University M.R. Doreswamy, who is the Advisor to the CM on education reforms.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, January 27, Mr. Doreswamy said that asking 225 MLAs and 75 MLCs to adopt three government schools in their constituency and make use of their local area development funds for developing those schools as model schools was among the recommendations made by him for improvement of basic infrastructure in government schools. “The then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa wrote letters to legislators in this regard.”

Mr. Doreswamy said only a few legislators namely Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Housing Minister V. Somanna, Horticulture Minister Munirathna, Congress MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, K.J. George, R.V. Deshpande and BJP MLC Chidananada Gowda, have worked seriously and brought marked changes in the schools they have adopted.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, though has adopted schools, but failed to develop those into model schools, he said. “This is the election period, do question your legislators on their failure to improve basic facilities in government schools they have adopted,” he said.

Mr. Doreswamy said following his suggestion asking 50 pubic and private universities to adopt schools, 30 universities have come forward. They include Mangalore University, Srinivasa University and SDM University in Dakshina Kannada that came forward to adopt 10 schools each. University of Mysuru was adopting 10 schools, University of Agricultural Sciences Hebbal (15 schools), Christ University (16), St. Joseph University (10), Reva University (10) and his own PES University was adopting 9 schools, he said.