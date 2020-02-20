‘Many fishing boats don’t have documents and life jackets’

S.B. Venkatesh, Commander Coast Guard Karnataka.

MANGALURU

20 February 2020 23:54 IST

This came to light during Coast Guard’s ‘Operation Sajag’

The ‘Operation Sajag’, a coastal security exercise conducted by the Indian Coast Guard in Karnataka on Wednesday keeping fishermen in focus, has helped to identify many drawbacks, according to Deputy Inspector General S. B. Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka.

In an informal chat on the sidelines of the 29th anniversary of establishing the coast guard’s Karnataka unit in Mangaluru on Thursday, he said the fishing boats operating in the State’s coast were checked whether they had mandatory documents and life jackets required while in sea.

“We noticed that many such boats did not have the mandatory documents and life jackets. The matter would be taken up with the fisheries department,” he said. The commander said wearing life jackets while fishing is very important. It is especially so during rainy season when there would be adverse weather.

The operation helped the coast guard to check if fishermen were taking the mandated precautionary measures while sailing. These included ensuring that their distress alert transmitters were in working order, Mr. Venkatesh said.

The commander said the proposal to set up a hover port for its two hover crafts or air-cushion vessels is in the final stages. In addition, moves are on to have separate hangars for its three interceptor crafts at the coast guard’s air enclave in Bajpe to park the Dorniers permanently in Bajpe. The government has given in-principle approval for setting the country’s first Coast Guard Training Academy in Mangaluru on about 160 acre land. The academy will provide specialised training for coast guard personnel, the Commander said.