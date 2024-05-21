ADVERTISEMENT

Many BJP leaders do not understand economics, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Updated - May 21, 2024 03:03 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 02:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

He said that BJP leaders have not read the budget document

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Criticising BJP leaders for their statements that no developments took place in Karnataka in the past one year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that many BJP leaders do not understand economics and they have not read the budget document.

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport on May 21 on his way to Guruvayankere in Dakshina Kannada district, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State Budget for 2024-25 passed recently amounted to ₹1.20 lakh crore, which included money allocated for implementation of the five guarantees. “How can they (BJP leaders) say there is shoonya abbhivrudhi (zero development) in the State?”

In the last one year, the State Government has delivered what had been promised. “Is economic empowerment of people not development?

“For Irrigation sector, ₹18,000 crore has been allocated in the budget. The earlier BJP government had allocated ₹16,000 crore.”

The Chief Minister went to Guruvayankere to attend the uttara kriya (final rites) of five-term Belthangady MLA K. Vasanth Bangera who passed away on May 8.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

