Many areas in Udupi district not to get power supply on Tuesday

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 18:36 IST

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 18:36 IST

Power supply will be affected in many parts of Udupi district to facilitate works for the power sub-station of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., at Barkur and maintenance works in other places on Tuesday.

As works for the 110 kV Loop-in, Loop-Out (Lilo) and intermediate tower would be carried out for the 110/27 kV power substation of KRCL on Tuesday, the 110 kV Hiriyadka-Madhuvana-Kundapur-Navunda line needs to be kept clear.

As such, power supply in all areas fed by 11 kV feeders emerging out of 110 kV Madhuvana, Kundapur, and Navunda substations and 33/11 kV Tallur, Byndoor and Gangolli substations would be affected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For the same reason, power supply in all areas fed by 11 kV Barkur Express and Mandarthi feeders would not get power supply between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Brahmavara taluk.

Power supply would be affected between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. in areas fed by 11 kV Matapadi, Cherkadi, Kokkarne and Uppuru feeders of 110/11 kV Brahmavara substation, 11 kV Heggunje and Nancharu feeders of 220/110/11 kV Heggunje substation and 11 kV feeder of 110/11 kV Kallianapura substation.

All areas fed by 11 kV feeders of 33/11 kV Shirva substation, including Bantakallu, Polipu, Moodabettu, Pangala, Shirva and Shankarapura would not get power supply between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Further, all areas in Brahmavara taluk served by feeders of 110/33/11 kV Brahmavara substation would not get power supply between 9.30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Parts of Udupi City, fed by 11 kV Indrali, Udyavara 2 and Hirebettu feeders would not get power supply between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Power supply would be affected in areas fed by 11 kV Bidkalkatte feeder in Kundapur between 9.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.