Many a marriage over the weekend in twin districts

The marriages went on nicely ensuring compliance with guidelines, says MLA Umanath Kotian

The second day of weekend curfew witnessed many a marriage in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts albeit with thin attendance. Marriages were held in temples, conventional halls and in some houses. COVID-19 restrictions had forced some families to shift venues fixed earlier, from halls to houses.

As many as 90 marriages were held in about 10 locations surrounding the Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel. “Five members each from the bride and bridegroom side, respectively, took part in them. There was no crowd,” Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian told The Hindu.

All the 90 marriages were scheduled to be held at the temple on Sunday. With restrictions to allow only 50 persons for each marriage, these marriages were held at community hall, school and eight other places near the temple. “Apart from five each from bride and bridegroom side, a priest and a photographer were part of the ceremony. Each marriage ceremony lasted about 15 minutes,” he said and added that the married couple left the place after paying obeisances to the Goddess from outside the temple. “The marriages went on nicely ensuring compliance with the guidelines laid down by the State government,” Mr. Kotian said.

Swastik Friends Club founded by Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat member Tungappa Bangera organised its 13th annual mass marriage at Punjalkatte in Bantwal taluk with 16 couple tying the nuptial knot. Marriages of eight couples were performed at 9.45 a.m. and the remaining eight couple entered wedlock at 11.45 a.m. One of the organisers Rakesh Bangera said that two relatives each from the bride and bridegroom side were allowed to participate. Everybody wore masks and kept social distancing. “The event was organised in compliance with the stipulated regulations,” he said and added that the Panchayat Development Officer of Punjalkatte Gram Panchayat was present at the venue to prevent any COVID-19 violation.

Meanwhile, after images of the mass marriage were circulated on the social media, Bantwal Tahsildar Rashmi sought a report in writing from the Panchayat Development Officer of Punjalkatte Gram Panchayat.

Mangaluru City Corporation had given permission to people to hold 80 marriages in the city. “Our personnel visited these places, I have also seen photographs of these events. There was no case of violation of norms laid down by the State government,” said corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

Managaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath set up a help desk at his office in the city corporation building to help people in securing permission for marriages scheduled on Sunday and Monday. “I too did not hear any problems caused in such events on Sunday,” he said.

The Udupi district administration granted permission to conduct 644 marriages in the district on Sunday and Monday. Of these, 354 marriages were held on Sunday. Of the 354 marriages, the highest of 91 was in Kundapur taluk, followed by 71 in Udupi, 55 in Brahmavar, 54 in Baindoor, 41 in Karkala, 30 in Kaup and 12 in Hebri taluk.

Permission has been granted for 290 marriages in Udupi district on Monday.