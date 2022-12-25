ADVERTISEMENT

Manusmriti Dahan held in Udupi

December 25, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sangarsha Samiiti (DSS) Aikya Horata Samiti organised “Manusmriti Dhahan” in Udupi on Sunday to remember the day when Babasaheb Ambedkar burnt Manusmriti. This day was observed by DSS units across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, activist Phaniraj said the Union government is making efforts to replace principles enshrined in the Constitution with those mentioned in Manusmriti. This is nothing but imposition of Manusmriti on people by lawmakers having Brahmanical mindset. We should fight against imposition of Manusmriti concepts.

Activist Idrees Hoode said that manusmriti takes away the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution. The lawmakers were trying to weaken the Constitution by brining in manusmriti concepts, he said.

Activist Jayan Malpe also spoke.

The activists then burnt down a copy of Manusmriti.

