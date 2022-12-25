  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manusmriti Dahan held in Udupi

December 25, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sangarsha Samiiti (DSS) Aikya Horata Samiti organised “Manusmriti Dhahan” in Udupi on Sunday to remember the day when Babasaheb Ambedkar burnt Manusmriti. This day was observed by DSS units across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, activist Phaniraj said the Union government is making efforts to replace principles enshrined in the Constitution with those mentioned in Manusmriti. This is nothing but imposition of Manusmriti on people by lawmakers having Brahmanical mindset. We should fight against imposition of Manusmriti concepts.

Activist Idrees Hoode said that manusmriti takes away the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution. The lawmakers were trying to weaken the Constitution by brining in manusmriti concepts, he said.

Activist Jayan Malpe also spoke.

The activists then burnt down a copy of Manusmriti.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.