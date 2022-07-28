Man killed in Surathkal, police clamp prohibitory order

The shop in front of which the murder took place in Surathkal on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

The victim was standing outside a garment shop when four masked men came in a car and assaulted him with sharp weapons around 9 pm

A 22-year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near a garment shop in Surathkal Police limits on Thursday night.

Fazil of Mangalpet had come to the shop at around 9 p.m. Fazil, who works as a loader in a LPG unit, usually visits the shop after his work.

As Fazil was standing outside the shop, four masked men came in a car and assaulted him with sharp weapons. They left the spot soon after he collapsed. Fazil was taken to a private hospital where he died.

Immediately, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in Panambur, Surathkal, Mulky and Bajpe police limits till 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said that the reason for the attack is not known. “We will quickly trace the accused,” he added.

He also appealed to Muslims to offer their Friday prayers adhering to prohibitory orders, preferably in mosques nearest to them.

Meanwhile, the police did not link the killing to the BJP Yuva Morcha worker’s murder on Tuesday.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that no one taking the law into their hands will be spared.