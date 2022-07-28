Mangaluru

Man killed in Surathkal, police clamp prohibitory order

The shop in front of which the murder took place in Surathkal on Thursday night.  | Photo Credit: Raghava M.
The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU July 28, 2022 23:46 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 10:45 IST

A 22-year-old man was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near a garment shop in Surathkal Police limits on Thursday night.

Fazil of Mangalpet had come to the shop at around 9 p.m. Fazil, who works as a loader in a LPG unit, usually visits the shop after his work.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As Fazil was standing outside the shop, four masked men came in a car and assaulted him with sharp weapons. They left the spot soon after he collapsed. Fazil was taken to a private hospital where he died.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Immediately, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in Panambur, Surathkal, Mulky and Bajpe police limits till 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said that the reason for the attack is not known. “We will quickly trace the accused,” he added.

He also appealed to Muslims to offer their Friday prayers adhering to prohibitory orders, preferably in mosques nearest to them.

Meanwhile, the police did not link the killing to the BJP Yuva Morcha worker’s murder on Tuesday.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that no one taking the law into their hands will be spared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime
Related Articles
Read more...