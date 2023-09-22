ADVERTISEMENT

Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, cheated of ₹79,000

September 22, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and MLC Manjunath Bhandary has allegedly been cheated of ₹79,500 by a travel agent.

In a complaint filed at the Mangaluru Rural police station, B. Vasantha, campus manager of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management at Adyar in Mangaluru, said Mr. Bhandary, chairman of the institution, booked a room in Hotel Vennington Court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as he had to attend the plenary session of the All India Congress Committee. Mr. Bhandary paid ₹79,500 in cash to travel agent Ruben for booking the room.

On February 20, 2023, the hotel informed Mr. Bhandary about the cancellation of the booking as the room had been taken over by the Chhattisgarh government. The hotel returned the amount to Ruben, who failed to return it to Mr. Bhandary, Mr. Vasantha said in the complaint.

The complaint of Mr. Vasantha was registered on September 18 under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code against Ruben, a native of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

