Manipal School organises Go Green Ride

Manipal School, Mangaluru, on Saturday organised a Go Green Ride for its students as well as the general public to create awareness about greener modes of transport and environment conservation.

Organised in association with We Are Cycling, a non-profit organisation of cyclists, meant to create awareness about the benefits of cycling, the Go Green Ride was flagged off on the school campus by principal Anuradha Shivaraman.

Teachers and parents too joined students who were in their colourful sports uniform for the ride that passed through Attavar, Nandi Gudda and Mangaladevi. Regrouping in front of Mangaladevi Temple, students performed a skit laying emphasis on the importance of environment conservation. Along the route, students raised slogans such as “Don’t insult trees; honour them instead” and others drawing the attention of passers-by.

The students were back in school for their morning classes and returned home on their cycles.

Members of We are Cycling Brijesh Balakrishnan, Shyamprasad Nayak, Harnish Raj and others guided students.