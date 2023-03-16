Manipal police trace theft accused within eight hours

March 16, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - MANGALURU

The Manipal police arrested two theft accused on Wednesday, within eight hours of the theft.

The police gave names of the arrested as Lalita Bovi,41, and Sushilamma Bovi, 64, both residents of Bhadravati of Shivamogga district.

The police said on March 14, complainant Puneet Vasant Hegde came along with her three family members to Indrali railway station on their way to attend the marriage of their relative in Mumbai.

A few minutes after she boarded the train that left at 3.35 p.m., Ms. Hegde noticed that her vanity bag was open. The cover in which she had placed gold ornaments and a watch was missing. She and other family members got down at Murudeshwar station and informed the Udupi police about the theft of ₹4 lakh worth of jewellery and the ₹3,000 worth watch.

The police immediately checked CCTV images of the station and collected other evidence to identify the accused persons.

A team led by sub inspector Naveen Naika arrested the two women when they were reportedly trying to board a bus at Tiger Circle in Manipal on Wednesday morning.

The police said the accused have been stealing articles by diverting the attention of victims and were also involved in pickpocketing.

Many of their victims were senior citizens. Theft cases were pending against the two women in Honnali police station of Davangere district and other police stations in the State. The seized stolen articles were deposited in the jurisdictional court, the police said.