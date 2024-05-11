ADVERTISEMENT

Manipal nursing institutes celebrate International Nurses’ Day

Published - May 11, 2024 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sakamma, a retired ANM staff member of Rural Maternity and Child Welfare Home, Kadekar, was felicitated at the International Nurses’ Day celebration on May 10, Friday, at a programme organised by Manipal School and College of Nursing in Manipal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vivian Wilfred Soans, a retired Staff Nurse from Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, was felicitated at the International Nurses’ Day celebration on May 10, Friday, at a programme organised by Manipal School and College of Nursing in Manipal.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Manipal College of Nursing and Manipal School of Nursing on Friday, May 10, felicitated two distinguished nurses, Vivian Wilfred Soans, retired Staff Nurse from Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, and Sakamma, retired ANM staff from Rural Maternity and Child Welfare Home, Kadekar, while celebrating the International Nurses’ Day at Manipal.

The retired nurses were felicitated for their outstanding contribution to patient welfare and community care services, as well as their support for student learning. The two institutes celebrated the event at Kasturba Medical College with the theme “Our Nurses. Our Future – The Economic Power of Care.“

Manipal Academy of Higher Education’s Chief Operating Officer of Teaching Hospitals Anand Venugopal, College Dean of Nursing Judith A. Noronha, Associate Dean Tessy Treesa Jose and School of Nursing Principal Leena Sequira, were among the many who attended.

Complimenting the invaluable role nurses play in patient care, Dr. Venugopal stressed on the importance of ensuring nurses have access to necessary facilities and resources.

Devina E. Rodrigues, Community Health Nursing Professor with Fr. Muller College of Nursing, Mangaluru, spoke on the theme and underscored the crucial role nurses play in the healthcare system. She highlighted the importance of investing in high-quality nursing education programmes and stressed upon the urgent need to prioritise nurse retention, considering the substantial resources invested in recruitment, training, and placement.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

