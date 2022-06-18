Manipal Kasturba Hospital gets quality certification

Kasturba hospital, Manipal has been awarded with the CAHO- 3M-CSSD -ACE Certification.

The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO), a non-profit organisation engaged with various healthcare facilities with a goal to continuously improve the quality and safety of healthcare services has launched the awareness compliance excellence (ACE) programme as a quality improvement initiative in association with 3M India that serves as the technical guidance partner in this initiative, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Avinash Shetty said in a release.

H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education and PLNG Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health and Dental Sciences) jointly handed over the certificate to Dr. Shetty recently.

The hospital has successfully performed to achieve the qualifying mark for certification under the large healthcare organization category, the release added.