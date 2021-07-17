Manipal Kasturba Hospital, CAMPCO donate masks to SSLC students

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal and the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO), Mangaluru have handed over masks meant for students writing the SSLC examination in Udupi district.

The Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital Avinash Shetty handed over 30,000 masks to Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha in Udupi on Friday. Udupi District Scouts and Guides will distribute them to the students in Udupi. N. H. Nagura, Deputy Director, Department of Public Instruction, Udupi, and Vijayendra Rao, District commissioner, Scouts and Guides, Udupi were present on the occasion.

Manipal Group had dedicated its Dr. TMA Pai Hospital in Udupi for exclusively treating COVID-19 patients during the pandemic in 2020, a release from the hospital said.

Meanwhile, the CAMPCO on Friday handed over masks worth ₹3 lakh for the students of Udupi district. They were handed over to the Block Education Officers in Udupi, Karkala and Kundapur, a CAMPCO release said.