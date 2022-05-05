Manipal Institute of Technology receives award from IMC-Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau May 05, 2022 17:31 IST

H. S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), said that MIT is the crown jewel of MAHE

Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal.

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal has received the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (IMC-RBNQA) in the leadership category. Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd. & Chairman and Managing Director, Kaya Ltd., presented the award to Anil Rana, Director, MIT, at a function in Mumbai in the presence of Niraj R Bajaj Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. & Chairman, IMC RBNQ Award Trust. Ranjan Pai, President, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) said that the MIT has always focused and worked towards providing quality education facilities for the overall development of students. H. S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said that MIT is the crown jewel of MAHE. Anil Rana, Director, MIT said that the institute has been bestowed with this honour for excellence in academic and research quality, focusing on overall student development, concern for the environment and safety, community service, and human resource management.



