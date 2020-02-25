Manipal EntrepreneurshipSummit on February 28, 29

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) will, in association with the Innovation Centre, Manipal Universal Technology Business Incubator (MUTBI), and Government of Karnataka Bioincubator, organise the fourth Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit here on February 28 and 29.

According to Srikanth Rao, Director of MIT, eight entrepreneur alumni of MIT from diverse background will be participating in this two-day event to drive the young minds towards entrepreneurship. The inaugural session, invited talk, panel discussion, start-up stories and network session have been planned on Friday.

Innovation festival, interaction with start-ups, incubator officials, experts on IPR, finance, business, marketing, company registration have been arranged for the benefit of all, including people of the region on Saturday. This is open to those who have some idea and want to explore the opportunities at the MAHE ecosystem of Technology Business Incubators (TBI).

More than 50 innovation projects, major student projects of MIT and start-ups of MAHE will be participating in the open exhibition session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MAHE TBI was started in 2010. At present, there are two TBIs at MAHE in a 20,000 sq ft area with state-of-the-art facility for start-ups. During the last 10 years, 22 start-ups graduated and now, 14 start-ups of graduates/faculty are incubated at MAHE TBI.

The MAHE TBI offers government funded fellowship up to ₹ 30,000 per month for one year, to graduates who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

Already, 26 graduates from various institutes of the State and elsewhere have benefited from this scheme. The MAHE TBI also provides funding up to ₹ 25 lakh to start-ups working on innovative projects.

Innovative projects and start-ups will be displayed at Marena and at Innovation Centre, MIT Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit is an annual event of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) started in 2016.