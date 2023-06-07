Manipal Centre for Embryology and Reproductive Science opened at KMC in Manipal

June 07, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Manipal Centre for Embryology and Reproductive Science was inaugurated at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal on Wednesday.

Achim Burkart, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bengaluru, who inaugurated it in his address said that the centre will help to address issues relating to fertility and other reproductive issues.

“Germany and India have continuously strengthened their ties during the last seven decades, especially in scientific cooperation aiming to serve the welfare of the people. Both countries are now emphasizing to promote international research cooperation to benefit human health,” a release from KMC quoted him as saying.

Addressing the gathering, M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE said: “Our partnership with German industries has been helping African countries by producing competent human resources to work in their IVF centers thereby trying to provide the best healthcare in this field. We are confident that the center will pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries, empower healthcare professionals, and provide renewed hope to those facing infertility challenges.”

Sharath Kumar Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), said that research plays a crucial role in taking forward infertility practice as it provides a platform for discovering new treatment modalities, enhancing existing techniques, and unraveling the underlying causes of infertility. The centre is committed to spearheading the research, he said.