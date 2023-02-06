Manipal birders explore variety of species

February 06, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

Enthusiastic birders sighted a variety of birds, including Asian fairy bluebird, Malabar Grey hornbill, Malabar Pied hornbill, Verditer flycatcher, White Bellied Sea Eagle, Crested Hawk Eagle, Indian thick-knee, Orange-breasted green pigeon, Lesser yellownape woodpecker, and Little-ringed Plover, during the 13th edition of Manipal Bird Day on Sunday.

Prith.We, the nature club of Kasturba Medical College and Manipal Birding and Conservation Trust, had organised the bird day at Manipal. Covering 14 trails, 94 birders explored the trails in and around Manipal and counted 131 species this year, said a communiqué from the organisers.

Post trail, Prith.We Head, Krishna Sharan, highlighted the importance of sustainable development while the Trust’s Managing trustee Tejasvi Acharya spoke about the Birders Club and the newly formed Trust.

Following the speeches, individuals who contributed to conservation, including Irfan, Vrinda, and Nihal, were felicitated. Raghavendra Pai was felicitated for the highest number of species observed in 2022, Vaishnavi for the highest number of checklists and Arun Prabhu for the longest unbroken streak of checklists.

The trails on which the birders went on included Manipal End Point, Saralebettu, Herga, Herga Temple Road, Golikatte, Shettybettu 1, 2, and 3, Eshwaranagar, Dasharathanagar, Shanthinagar, Shanthinagar Temple, Dumping Yard and Indrali Lake.