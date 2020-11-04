Manipal Arogya Card enrolment date extended to November 30

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, on Tuesday extended the date of enrolment for Manipal Arogya Card to November 30.

Hospital Superintendent Avinash Shetty in a statement here said that as a part of the 20th year observation of the facility, the hospital has introduced simple card issuing process and pre-printed smart cards to be issued on the spot.

Dr. Shetty said that anyone could obtain the Arogya Card by paying a small amount as membership fee that offers discounts in various services offered by hospitals of Manipal Group in coastal Karnataka and Goa.

While the fee for an individual is ₹ 250, for family membership, including spouse and any number of children aged up to 25, is Rs. 500. A family plus membership, including parents, is available at ₹ 650 for one year. For a two-year validity, the fee is ₹ 400, ₹ 700 and ₹ 850, respectively.

While there would be up to 50 % discount in consultation charge for specialists, card holders would get 30 % discount on diagnostics/laboratory charge; 25 % discount on in-patient bill, excluding consumables in the general ward; 20 % discount on radiology investigation and outpatient procedure/diabetic foot care and up to 12 % discount on medicine purchased from hospital pharmacy.

The scheme is valid in Manipal Group hospitals, including Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, Dr. TMA Pai Rotary Hospitals in Udupi and Karkala, KMC Hospitals at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle and Attavara in Mangaluru, Durga Sanjeevini Manipal Hospital, Kateel, Manipal Colleges of Dental Sciences in Manipal and Mangaluru and Manipal Hospital, Goa, the statement said.