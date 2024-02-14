February 14, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will complete the flyover being built at Mani on National Highway 75 as part of B. C. Road-Adda Hole four-lane project by April-end, according to Abdulla Javed Azmi, Director, Mangaluru Project Office of the NHAI.

At the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting presided over by Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, on February 14, he informed that of the 63 km stretch between B. C. Road and Adda Hole, a 31 km stretch has been upgraded to four lanes. The entire project will be over by February 2025.

Mr. Azmi said that of the 15 km stretch between Adda Hole and Periyashanthi (Package I), a 11 km four-lane stretch is ready. This entire stretch will be ready by this April-end.

Of the 48 km stretch between Periyashanthi and B. C. Road (Package II), 20 km has been expanded to four lanes.

Another 12 km stretch of four lanes will be ready by May-end.

Thus, 32 km long four-lane road will be ready before this monsoon.

Referring to the flyover at Kalladka, the Project Director said that storm water drains for the service roads are now being built. The service roads will be ready before this monsoon. As per the target, the parallel bridge being built across the Netravathi in B.C. Road should be completed by March 15. The Melkar-Panemangaluru overpass is expected to be ready by February-end.

No issues on land acquisition related to B.C. Road- Adda Hole project are pending, he said.

Sanur-Bikarnakatte project

Referring to the Sanur (Karkala)-Moodbidri-Bikarnakatte highway widening project, Mr. Azmi said that it has achieved 32% progress.

The new Kulur bridge on the National Highway 66 in Mangaluru is expected to be ready by June-end.

Nanthoor, KPT flyover projects

Mr. Kateel said that contractors for the Nanthoor and Karnataka Polytechnic flyover projects were chosen one-and-a-half years ago. If officials did not address pending issues, the contractors are likely to withdraw from the projects.

Mr. Azmi said that unless the Karnataka Polytechnic hands over the required land for the project at KPT junction, the service roads cannot be laid before commencing the flyover project.

In response, Mr. Kateel directed KPT authorities and Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan to address the issue at the earliest.

The Nanthoor project could not be taken up due to an issue pertaining to land acquisition pending in court, he said.