Manguluru varsity proposes to offer MSc. in Molecular Biology from 2023-24 academic year

December 15, 2022 - MANGALURU

Mangalore University has proposed to introduce a PG course in molecular biology on its campus from the academic year 2023-24.

The academic council of the university in its meeting on Thursday approved the Draft Statute Governing the Establishment of Postgraduate Department of Molecular Biology.

The preamble of the statute said that molecular biology is the emerging area of modern biology with vast potential for application in diverse areas including basic sciences, biomedical sciences and other allied applied areas. The particular course envisages empowering students to acquire high level knowledge and develop practical skills relevant to modern molecular biology research or industry practice. The course provides students a greater opportunity to prepare themselves for competitive examinations for those with an ambition of becoming teachers or entrepreneurs.

It said that molecular biology is the fundamental subject to explore the applications of biotechnology. Promoting biotechnology sector is high on the policy agenda of the Karnataka government. Biotechnology has also been recognised as one of the key priority sectors under Make in India, Skill India and Start-up India initiatives of the Union Government as well. It is one of the sectors expected to contribute to enterprise creation, innovation and economic growth. Rightly, Karnataka has been recognised as one of the five Life Sciences Clusters within the country by the Department of Biotechnology under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

The preamble said that the government has built a strategic roadmap for global biotechnology innovation and manufacturing hub. It is very much important for universities to focus on human resource development with proper skills in the area of molecular biology thereby nurturing tailor-made human capital for advanced scientific research and entrepreneurship within the country.

The statute will come into effect after the approval of the Governor.

Biotechnology dept.

The council also approved the Draft Statute Governing the Establishment of Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Biotechnology in the university campus. Presently Department of Biosciences in the university offers MSc in Biotechnology, since 2006. The proposal is to open an independent department to offer Biotechnology course.

Food Science, Nutrition Dept.

In addition, the council approved the Draft Statute Governing the Establishment of Postgraduate Department of Studies and Research in Food Science and Nutrition, also in the university campus. Currently Department of Biosciences offers MSc in Food Science and Nutrition in the university, since 2016-17. The proposal is to carve out an independent department to teach the same course.

Ancient History, Archaeology Dept.

The council also approved the Draft Statute Governing the Establishment of Postgraduate Department of Studies in Ancient History and Archaeology at the University College, Hampankatta, as an independent department. The college introduced M.A. in History and Archaeology in 2018-19.

Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya presided over the meeting.