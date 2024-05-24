Mangroves are not in danger by Netravathi Riverfront Project, says DCF

The mangroves at the worksite are not in danger because of the Netravathi Riverfront Promenade Project being implemented by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL), said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariappa on Friday, May 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was responding to a query on the allegations of the National Environment Care Federation (NECF) that the riverfront project was damaging the mangroves on the Netravathi bank at a “Meet-the-Press” programme organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists with Mangaluru Press Club.

Mr. Mariappa said there were complaints of violation of environmental laws and norms in the implementation of the riverfront project. Everyone has to follow the law of the land and government companies were not an exception. The Forest Department verifies such complaints and if there were any violations, the agency would be asked not to commit the mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the riverfront project case too, the department did inquire into the allegations and found that there was no danger or damage to the mangroves. Yet, the MSCL was told to strictly adhere to the Coastal Regulation Zone and other relevant guidelines, Mr. Mariappa said.

The DCF said MSCL was implementing the project with good intention.

Complaints

The NECF made complaints to multiple agencies against the riverfront project alleging MSCL was destroying the fragile coastal ecosystem with the project. The federation has also alleged that the riverfront project amplifies flooding in the region besides charging MSCL with violating CRZ norms.

MSCL however has maintained that the project was aimed at bringing Mangaluru residents closer to the rivers through which they could develop a bond with nature. Movement of people in the hitherto inaccessible river bank would also discourage illegal activities and riverfront encroachment, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.