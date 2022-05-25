Mango sale begins at Kadri Park

Mango growers from Ramanagaram selling mangos at Kadri Park in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mango growers from Ramanagaram district have begun directly selling the fruits to consumers at Kadri Park here from May 23.

People can purchase varieties of mangoes from them at the park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to H.R. Nayak, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture, Dakshina Kannada.

The Ramanagaram District Coconut and Mango Farmer Producers’ Organisation is coordinating the sale.

Mangos like badam, rasapuri, malagova, totapuri, sendura, sakkaregutti (sugarbaby), banganapally, rathnagiri, alphonse etc. are available for purchase for about a week.

There are about 12 farmers selling the fruit now. Some more farmers will join them by this weekend, he said adding that mango growers from Dakshina Kannada too can sell their fruits at the park by producing the relevant land document to the horticulture department.