Mangaluru’s Vivek Gowda and Shravan bag Askary photography award

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 22, 2022 15:42 IST

One of the photographs by Vivek Gowda. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru-based photographers Vivek Gowda and B.M. Shravan have won the prestigious Askary Award 2022 that was presented at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Mr. Gowda received the award in-absentia through his relative A.E. Vinay from senior photographer and senior member of Youth Photographic Society M.S. Hebbar. Mr. Gowda clinched the award for his photo series on ‘Intha Fishermen’ of Myanmar while Mr. Shravan won for his series on tiger cubs (tiger dance).

The award was instituted in 1997 in memory of Shahrukh Askary Hameed to encourage photographic talent in Karnataka. It is organised annually by the YPS for photographers aged below 35 from Karnataka.

‘Intha Fishermen’ documents the dying fishing practices of the Intha fishermen, a traditional community on Inle lake in Myanmar.

Mr. Gowda had submitted four photographs from his series for the award.

The jury comprised travel photographer Srinath Narayan, creative photographer Girish Mayachari, and YPS joint secretary Prema Kakade, said a release.

