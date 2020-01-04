Mangaluru’s St. Agnes College celebrates its centenary year

The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Peter Paul Saldanha said here on Friday that St. Agnes College in the city has served as a “lighthouse to many women to reach the shore of a happy life” by imparting higher education.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centenary year celebrations of the college, he said that the college has boosted the confidence of many women over the years and people were proud of the institution. He said many parents dream of getting their daughters admitted to the college to get quality education.

U.T. Khader, MLA, called the college the “pride of Dakshina Kannada”.

P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said that many alumni of the college were well-positioned in society. The college is one of the prestigious affiliated colleges of the university, he added.

According to Sister M. Jeswina, principal of the college, the institution has planned five major activities and around 100 other programmes for the centenary year. Among the activities are a trade fair to showcase the works of women entrepreneurs. The college will hold skill development and awareness programmes at Kuthar, Amblamogaru, Munnur, Harekala and Hosabettu villages, which have been adopted by it. The college will also host a national sports meet for students from women’s universities, she said.

Donors to the college were felicitated on the occasion. Earlier in the day, M. Susheela, Superior General of the Apostolic Carmel Congregation, inaugurated the Mother Mary Aloysia Centenary Memorial Block on the college premises.