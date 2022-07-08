Mangaluru’s Pilikula Zoo closed for visitors due to flooding

Rain water has flooded the inside of Dr. Shivarama Karanth Biological Park at Pilikula in Mangaluru on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

July 08, 2022 15:05 IST

The Pilikula Biological Park here has been closed for visitors till July 11 as a low-lying area inside the park housing some herbivorous animals has been flooded due to heavy rains, according to H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park.

The director said that some trees have fallen on the walking path of visitors and other open areas in the park. The entry of visitors has also been banned due to the same in the interest of visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Bhandary, a former Deputy Conservator of Forests, said that the flooded low-lying area housed deer, sambar deer and some barking deers. They have now been shifted to a safer place. A tree also fell on a small shed built for ostriches, he said, adding that none of the birds were injured.

“This is the first time I have witnessed such a massive flooding inside the park in over two decades,” Mr. Bhandary said, adding that holes are being drilled into a compound wall near the exit point of the park to drain out the flood water.

He said that many animals have been confined to their respective animal houses without letting them into the display enclosures as a precautionary measure to prevent any health complications.

Due to the rains, Mr. Bhandary said, there are chances that some animals might catch a fever if let in the display enclosures, which have moats, natural vegetation and trees. Moats in the park are also filled with water now. The health of animals and birds are also being monitored, he said.

The park will be opened for visitors depending on the severity of rains and a call will be taken on that after July 11, Mr. Bhandary said.