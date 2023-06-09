ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Zone under-19 men’s cricket team selection trials on June 13

June 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Cricket Association-Mangaluru Zone will conduct selection trials for under-19 years men to select Mangaluru Zone U-19 men’s team for 2023-24 at Udupi, Madikeri, and Mangaluru on June 13 from 8 am.

For Udupi district, the trials would be conducted at Dr. TMA Pai Polytechnic Ground, Eshwar Nagar, Manipal. Balakrishna Parkala may be contacted over 9448252703. The Madikeri selection trials would be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kodagu Vidyalaya, Madikeri, and the contact person is Damodara Gowda, 9945273688.

The Dakshina Kannada district selection trials would be held at the Milagres Ground, opposite Moti Mahal, Hampanakatte and the contact person is Melroy D’Souza, 9164750863.

KSCA Mangaluru Zone convener Rathan Kumar, in a release, said those born on or after September 1, 2004, are eligible to participate in the trials and in no case players who are under 16 years would be allowed for the trials. Players should report at the venue in cricket whites and shoes along with original date of birth certificate and a copy.

