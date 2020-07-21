Mangaluru yoga teacher wins prize in Singapore level yoga video blogging competition

Hrushikesh Pernadka

MANGALURU

21 July 2020 07:49 IST

He bags second prize in a video blogging competition

A Mangaluru-based yoga teacher Hrushikesh Pernadka, now teaching Yoga in Singapore, has bagged the second prize in “My life my yoga” video blogging competition organised by the Union government for the International Day of Yoga recently.

He bagged the prize in professional (male) country-level (Singapore) category.

The High Commission of India in Singapore last week announced the list of prize winners in the competition organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH recently.

An alumnus (post-graduate) of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University, Pernadka taught yoga at the Department of Yoga at the University College in Mangaluru for some time before proceeding to Singapore an year ago. He had obtained his Ph.D from Mangalore University for his thesis, “Assessment of effect of yoga therapy on CD-4 counts and body weight of HIV-infected persons.”

The country-level prizes have now been announced. The global level prizes are yet to be announced, he said and added that a large number of women in Singapore show interest in learning yoga.