‘Mangaluru will be promoted as a hub of economic activities’

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said the government intends to promote Mangaluru as the hub of economic activities thereby making it the largest revenue generator next only to Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting of development works and rain-related damages in the district, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would convene another meeting of people’s representatives from the region soon to chalk out the road map for development.

He said: “Our coalition government is committed to the overall development of the region in terms of infrastructure, industries, tourism and other allied sectors. A comprehensive policy would be framed for the purpose.”

He said public infrastructure, including roads and bridges, worth ₹213 crore have been damaged during the rains.

The Deputy Commissioner has funds to the tune of ₹25 crore at his disposal, which would be spent for immediate restoration of damaged infrastructure owing to natural calamity. The government would further release funds to restore all the damaged infrastructure.

Mr. Kumaraswamy sad he is aware of the region remaining disconnected from Bengaluru following torrential rains in August and government agencies would work to restore connectivity, he said. Asked about the progress of the proposed Green Bypass on Shiradi Ghat, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the detailed project report is before the government.

The Chief Minister said he is aware of the plight of endosulfan victims in the district and has sought a comprehensive report on the status and condition of the victims. The government will bring out a comprehensive rehabilitation policy for the victims, he said. Responding to a question on government’s stand on implementation of Kasturirangan Report on Western Ghats, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the government is awaiting reports from expert panels constituted following the Kodagu deluge. After the reports, the government would take a suitable decision on Western Ghat s’ protection, he said.