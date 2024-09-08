ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru wildlife rescuers save 7-foot-long Indian Rock python from tree at Kadri Park

Updated - September 08, 2024 05:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

A team of three rescuers, supported by Fire and Emergency Services personnel, rescued the snake and released it in a nearby forest area

The Hindu Bureau

Wildlife rescuers placing Indian rock python, which was atop a tree at Kadri park in Mangaluru, in a gunny bag before releasing it in the forest on the outskirts of Mangaluru on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A team of three wildlife rescuers of Mangaluru, with the help of personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, rescued a 7-foot long Indian Rock Python that was lying atop Deodhar tree in Kadri Park on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuer Bhuvan Devadiga said he received a call on Saturday evening about a python atop the Deodhar tree, which is located near the fence of the Kadri Park that faces the Deer Park. Mr. Devadiga went to the spot along with fellow rescuers Prasamsha and Rakesh at around 8 p.m.

Wildlife rescuer Bhuvan Devadiga along with fellow rescuers Prasamsha and Rakesh, with personnel of Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, who were involved in the rescue of an Indian rock python from atop a tree in Kadri park, in Mangaluru on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With sounds of music of Ganesha idol procession filling the area, Mr. Bhuvan said the python was not coming down the tree. “Usually pythons move up trees to eat eggs of birds and they usually go down silently after a while. The Kadri park area has a rocky terrain and this is an ideal place for pythons,” he said. Mr. Bhuvan asked Kadri Park Walkers’ Association members to keep a watch on the python’s movement and returned home.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, he went to the place with Ms. Prasamsha and Mr. Rakesh where the firemen had come to the spot. Mr. Bhuvan said they moved atop the 25-foot tree using a ladder provided by firemen. It took about three hours to rescue it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rescuers used their skills to put the python to a gunny bag. They later released the python to a forest area nearby. Mr. Bhuvan said he had recently discovered eggs of python in Kadri park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US