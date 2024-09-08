A team of three wildlife rescuers of Mangaluru, with the help of personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, rescued a 7-foot long Indian Rock Python that was lying atop Deodhar tree in Kadri Park on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Rescuer Bhuvan Devadiga said he received a call on Saturday evening about a python atop the Deodhar tree, which is located near the fence of the Kadri Park that faces the Deer Park. Mr. Devadiga went to the spot along with fellow rescuers Prasamsha and Rakesh at around 8 p.m.

With sounds of music of Ganesha idol procession filling the area, Mr. Bhuvan said the python was not coming down the tree. “Usually pythons move up trees to eat eggs of birds and they usually go down silently after a while. The Kadri park area has a rocky terrain and this is an ideal place for pythons,” he said. Mr. Bhuvan asked Kadri Park Walkers’ Association members to keep a watch on the python’s movement and returned home.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, he went to the place with Ms. Prasamsha and Mr. Rakesh where the firemen had come to the spot. Mr. Bhuvan said they moved atop the 25-foot tree using a ladder provided by firemen. It took about three hours to rescue it.

The rescuers used their skills to put the python to a gunny bag. They later released the python to a forest area nearby. Mr. Bhuvan said he had recently discovered eggs of python in Kadri park.