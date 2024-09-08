GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru wildlife rescuers save 7-foot-long Indian Rock python from tree at Kadri Park

A team of three rescuers, supported by Fire and Emergency Services personnel, rescued the snake and released it in a nearby forest area

Updated - September 08, 2024 05:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Wildlife rescuers placing Indian rock python, which was atop a tree at Kadri park in Mangaluru, in a gunny bag before releasing it in the forest on the outskirts of Mangaluru on September 8, 2024.

Wildlife rescuers placing Indian rock python, which was atop a tree at Kadri park in Mangaluru, in a gunny bag before releasing it in the forest on the outskirts of Mangaluru on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A team of three wildlife rescuers of Mangaluru, with the help of personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, rescued a 7-foot long Indian Rock Python that was lying atop Deodhar tree in Kadri Park on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Rescuer Bhuvan Devadiga said he received a call on Saturday evening about a python atop the Deodhar tree, which is located near the fence of the Kadri Park that faces the Deer Park. Mr. Devadiga went to the spot along with fellow rescuers Prasamsha and Rakesh at around 8 p.m.

Wildlife rescuer Bhuvan Devadiga along with fellow rescuers Prasamsha and Rakesh, with personnel of Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, who were involved in the rescue of an Indian rock python from atop a tree in Kadri park, in Mangaluru on September 8, 2024.

Wildlife rescuer Bhuvan Devadiga along with fellow rescuers Prasamsha and Rakesh, with personnel of Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, who were involved in the rescue of an Indian rock python from atop a tree in Kadri park, in Mangaluru on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With sounds of music of Ganesha idol procession filling the area, Mr. Bhuvan said the python was not coming down the tree. “Usually pythons move up trees to eat eggs of birds and they usually go down silently after a while. The Kadri park area has a rocky terrain and this is an ideal place for pythons,” he said. Mr. Bhuvan asked Kadri Park Walkers’ Association members to keep a watch on the python’s movement and returned home.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, he went to the place with Ms. Prasamsha and Mr. Rakesh where the firemen had come to the spot. Mr. Bhuvan said they moved atop the 25-foot tree using a ladder provided by firemen. It took about three hours to rescue it.

The rescuers used their skills to put the python to a gunny bag. They later released the python to a forest area nearby. Mr. Bhuvan said he had recently discovered eggs of python in Kadri park.

Published - September 08, 2024 05:02 pm IST

