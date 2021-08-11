Mangaluru

Mangaluru: VHP activists taken into custody

VHP activists displaying placards in Ullal on August 11, 2021.  

 

Mangaluru police took Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell and other activists into custody after they attempted to protest outside the house of former MLA and poet late B.M. Idinabba in Ullal on August 11.

Mr. Pumpwell and other VHP activists had come to Ullal, near Mangaluru, to display placards condemning the alleged support of Mr. Idinabba's relatives to activities of Islamic State (IS).

The activists sat outside the gate and raised slogans. The police took away the protestors.

VHP activists being taken into custody in Ullal on August 11, 2021.

VHP activists being taken into custody in Ullal on August 11, 2021.  

 

 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently went to the house as part of a probe into an ISIS module in Kerala. They questioned some family members.

Later, the NIA arrested four persons from various parts of the country, including one from Mangaluru and another from Bengaluru.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 11:34:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mangaluru-vhp-activists-taken-into-custody/article35849434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY