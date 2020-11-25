Mangaluru University to have its own tabulation system

‘We will have our system for first semester courses next year’

Mangalore University has decided to have its own marks tabulation system from 2021-22 academic year in view of the shortcomings observed in the existing system, said Registrar (Evaluation), P.L. Dharma on Tuesday.

Prof. Dharma told reporters here that the university has taken serious note of errors during the tabulation done by an outsourced agency wherein two degree students whose results were declared as pass were actually found to have failed. This was a technical error, he said and added that notice was issued to the agency in this regard.

“It’s a grave error,” Prof. Dharma said and added that the two students were among the eight who were unhappy with the result and were provided an opportunity to examine their scripts in person, seek re-totalling and revaluation.

Prof. Dharma said that in keeping with UGC guidelines the university conducted examinations for the final semester students of 16 degree courses between September 26 and October 19.

A total of 40,942 students wrote the examinations. Results have so far been announced for eight degree courses. “The problem was seen only with the two degree students,” he said. The firm tabulating the results said that the problem was a result of OMR marking error and manual correction in OMR. “We will conduct a thorough inquiry and safeguard student interests,” he said.

To overcome this problem, Mr. Dharma said, the university will have its own evaluation and marks tabulation system from 2021.

“We have gained experience in marks tabulation system. We will have our own system for the first semester courses next year,” he said. The new “Pareeksha Bhavan” (Evaluation Centre) coming up on the university campus will give impetus to this exercise, he added.

Special exam

A special examination will be conducted on December 21 for the final semester graduate and post-graduate students who failed to attend the examinations in September and October because of COVID-19.

Apart from centres in the district, the September-October examinations were conducted in centres in Dharwad, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Bhutan and Fiji.

Students, including six Sri Lankan citizens, will write the special examination at Mangaluru, Madikeri and Udupi, he said.

Special Officer (Distance Education) Sangappa and Special Officer from Evaluation Section Ramesh were present.