Mangaluru University final semester undergraduate exam results likely to come by November 10

Teachers busy in evaluation at the Government First Grade College on Car Street in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

03 November 2020 00:24 IST

Mangalore University is expected to announce the results of the final semester undergraduate examinations of 2019-20 by November 10.

Registrar (Evaluation) of the university P.L. Dharma told The Hindu that the evaluation of answer scripts is expected to be completed by November 5.

He said that about 400 teachers are evaluating approximately 85,000 B.Com answer scripts since November 27.

The evaluation of about 46,000 answer scripts of BA, B.Sc, BBA and other professional courses began on Monday (November 2). Between 150 and 200 teachers are engaged in evaluating each subject paper.

The evaluation is being done at the University College, Canara College, the Government First Grade College in Mangaluru, MGM College in Udupi and at FMKM College in Madikeri.

“As the evaluation is being carried out at five centres, we are trying to complete the process for all answer scripts by November 5,” he said. Once the results are announced, students can download their digital marks cards from the website of the university.

PG exams

Mr. Dharma said that the university will announce the results of some of the final semester post-graduate examinations of 2019-20 starting from Tuesday.

The evaluation of theory papers of all post-graduate examinations has been completed. The results of such courses to which students are yet to submit their project reports will be announced after some days. It is due to COVID-19, students are not being allowed to go on field visits to compete their project reports. They will have to rely on secondary data to complete the projects. Hence, the results of such courses which had only theory papers will be announced first.

Admissions

The university has already invited applications for admissions to the post-graduate courses on its Mangalagangotri campus, its constituent colleges and in its post-graduate centres for 2020-21. The last date for submitting applications for post-graduate courses will be November 16. And, applications for post-graduate diploma, diploma and certificate courses can be submitted till December 10.

The university will conduct entrance tests for admissions to nine post-graduate courses from November 20 to November 26.

The courses covered are Mass Communication and Journalism, Social Work, Business Administration in Travel and Tourism Management, Business Administration in International Business, Computer Science, Yogic Science, Physical Education, Tulu and Konkani.