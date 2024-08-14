GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru unit of Prison Ministry India celebrates silver jubilee

Published - August 14, 2024 06:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Rev. Fr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Shivamogga Bishop Fr. Francis Serrao, and other dignitaries after releasing logo of the silver jubilee celebrations of Prison Ministry India’s Mangaluru unit in Mangaluru on Tuesday. 

Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Rev. Fr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Shivamogga Bishop Fr. Francis Serrao, and other dignitaries after releasing logo of the silver jubilee celebrations of Prison Ministry India’s Mangaluru unit in Mangaluru on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha on Tuesday said the Prison Ministry India’s Mangaluru unit has been rendering selfless service igniting hopes among the prisoners for the last 25 years.

He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the ministry here. Shivamogga Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Francis Serrao expressed hope that peace prevails in society so that that no one ends up in prison. “The PMI members have been a beacon of hope for the undertrials, helping them lead meaningful lives,” he added.

Former ombudsman of MGNREGS Sheena Shetty said PMI is sending a powerful message of unity and love, which serves as a model for the entire country. He further said the government should recognise and support PMI’s work. Additionally, he emphasised the need to focus on cleanliness and combating atrocities against women. PMI should also work towards freeing society from substance abuse, he added.

On this occasion, scholarships of ₹10,000 each were awarded to 25 children of prisoners. Shekhar Shetty and Jaison, who had been in prison for various reasons, shared their experience of leading a normal life with the support of the ministry.

