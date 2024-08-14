Mangaluru unit of Prison Ministry India celebrates silver jubilee

Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha on Tuesday said the Prison Ministry India’s Mangaluru unit has been rendering selfless service igniting hopes among the prisoners for the last 25 years.

He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the ministry here. Shivamogga Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Francis Serrao expressed hope that peace prevails in society so that that no one ends up in prison. “The PMI members have been a beacon of hope for the undertrials, helping them lead meaningful lives,” he added.

Former ombudsman of MGNREGS Sheena Shetty said PMI is sending a powerful message of unity and love, which serves as a model for the entire country. He further said the government should recognise and support PMI’s work. Additionally, he emphasised the need to focus on cleanliness and combating atrocities against women. PMI should also work towards freeing society from substance abuse, he added.

On this occasion, scholarships of ₹10,000 each were awarded to 25 children of prisoners. Shekhar Shetty and Jaison, who had been in prison for various reasons, shared their experience of leading a normal life with the support of the ministry.