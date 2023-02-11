Mangaluru: Union Minister Amit Shah dedicates ‘Amaragiri’ patriotism project at Ishwaramangala

February 11, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated ‘Amaragiri’, a picturesque location at Ishwaramangala, near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, which has been developed as a patriotism project.

Located 75 km away from Mangaluru, Amaragiri has a statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ (or Bharat Mata mandir) and other sculptures related to the freedom struggle, of soldiers, farmers and others who have worked for the welfare of the country. Amaragiri has been developed by Dharmashri Pratishthana at a cost of ₹3 crore on a two-acre land.

Patriotism project

The centre of attraction at Amaragiri is the 6-foot tall statute of Bharat Mata, which is sculpted in ‘Amruta Shile’. To the right and left of sculpture are statues of a farmer and a soldier. Opposite to the Bharata Mata statue is the ‘Amar Jawan’ memorial with a plaque inscribed with the words “Vande Mataram.”

The walls of Amaragiri have paintings of reformers, freedom fighters, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Warli art depicting scenes of different wars involving India also attract the attention of visitors.

Amaragiri remains open for public on Saturdays and Sundays and also on holidays declared by the government. In the evening, the entire area is illuminated, officials said.

Mr. Shah was accompanied by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Mr. Shah presented a copy of the Constitution for display at Amaragiri on the occasion as his contribution to it.

Earlier, he visited the Hanumagiri temple at Ishwaramangala with BJP leaders.

